Inside Itoku Adire Market — Culture, Fashion And A Modern Challenge | Community Report

Cultures can be eroded in different ways, and when new processes, values, and goals are introduced, either to replace or enhance existing ones, there might be some resistance.

Adire, a locally-made tie and dye textile with a variety of dying techniques, is an age-old profession of some Yorubas. The processes of making colourful fabrics have also evolved with new ideas and designs, but the business at the popular Itoku market in Abeokuta where the fabrics are sold is facing a new challenge.

The sellers say imported inferior machine prints are flooding the market, and according to them, this portends a major danger for what is considered custom-made Adire.

On this episode of the community report, we visited Abeokuta to learn more about the people, and their trade and how they are striving to keep their fashion, style, and tradition alive.