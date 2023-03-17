Peter Obi Dissociates Self From ‘End INEC’, ‘End Nigeria’ Protest, Blames Opposition

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has denied planning “end Nigeria” and “end INEC” protests across the country.

In a tweet on his handle Friday, Obi attributed the social media posts to the opposition.

READ ALSO: Lagos Police Investigating MC Oluomo’s Video, Says Force Spokesman

My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nation-wide groundswell "#ENDINEC", "#ENDNigeria" Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the Opposition. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 17, 2023 Advertisement

“My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nationwide groundswell ‘#ENDINEC’, ‘#ENDNigeria’ Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the opposition,” Obi said.

“My position is clear: Without prejudice to constitutional dictates on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, I have publicly stated that in the matter of reclaiming our stolen mandate, we shall do so robustly, via the courts and due process.

“Regardless of the misgivings many may have about our judiciary, we must strive to build strong and resilient institutions, of which the judiciary is one.

“As a firm believer in the separation of powers between the three arms of government, I am conscious that every so often, the judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues.

“The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case.

“Therefore, we are committed to pursuing due process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option.”

The former Anambra State Governor was third in the February 25 presidential election which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu.