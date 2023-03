Ahead of Saturday’s election, the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Cross River State, Prince Agbor Onyi, has been kidnapped

He was abducted Thursday evening in the Akparavuni Community of Biase Local Government Area, according to a statement by the party.

Akparavuni axis is in Biase LGA and Akamkpa LGA along the federal highway.

The incident is however yet to be confirmed by the police.