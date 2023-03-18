2023 Elections: Traders Shun Voting In Bayelsa, Storm Market

Scores of traders in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Saturday shunned voting in the governorship and state assembly elections as they continued trading in the famous Tombia market in the state capital.

Some of the voters told Channels Television that they don’t believe in the electoral process, alleging that their votes did not count in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The voter apathy led to low voter turnout in Saturday’s polls in the South-South state.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the development and also condemned the destruction of electoral materials at Ogbia constituency 2 by thugs.

A police team has also been directed to disperse the traders at Tombia market.