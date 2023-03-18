Abia Gov Poll: Alex Otti Wins Polling Unit, Accuses PDP Of Inciting Violence

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has won his polling Unit 17, Ward 5 in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state, scoring 154 votes.

Otti cast his vote on Saturday alongside his wife, Priscilla Otti at about 11:20 am at the polling unit, which had a total of 864 registered voters, of whom only 187 were accredited.

The Labour Party governorship candidate polled 154 votes, while the All Progressives Congress candidate in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike polled nine votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okey Ahiwe scored 19 votes.

Speaking earlier to Channels TV after casting his vote, Otti condemned in strong terms what he described as pockets of violence and attacks on the Abia electorate by some suspected political thugs which he alleged were members of the PDP-led government.

He urged the PDP-led administration to shun violence and allow the Abia electorate to cast their votes peacefully.