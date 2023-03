Fire has gutted the Gamboru market around the Custom area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The Gamboru market is the biggest perishable goods market in Maiduguri.

Although the remote cause of the fire is still sketchy as of press time, Channels Television gathered that goods worth millions may have been destroyed in the incident.

This followed another fire outbreak early morning at the Biu Market in Southern Borno.

More to follow…