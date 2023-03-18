Party Agents’ Clash Disrupts Results Collation In Rivers LGA

The collation of governorship and house of assembly election results in Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State has been disrupted.

Trouble reportedly started when two party agents got into a disagreement within the LGA premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), resulting in a fracas.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that gunshots were heard, and tear gas canisters were shot as the university professors serving as collation officers scampered to safety.

Even the INEC officials took their heels leaving the hall empty.

At the time of filing this report on Saturday evening, some of the collation officers say they are not returning and the exercise has been suspended for now.

It is not yet clear what the commission’s decision is regarding the incident.