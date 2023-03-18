‘Complete Failure Of Governance,’ Amaechi Slams INEC, Police

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police over the governorship and state assembly elections in Rivers State.

Amaechi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the exercise in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state as a “complete failure of governance”.

READ ALSO: INEC Postpones Gov, Assembly Elections In 10 Lagos Polling Units

Briefing journalists on Saturday after he cast his vote at Ward 8, Unit 14, Ubima Community, the former Rivers governor accused detractors of being behind electoral violence in the state.

He explained that the situation led to voter apathy in Rivers as most people failed to show up for the polls for fear of being beaten.

“There is a total failure of governance in the country, complete failure,” he stated.

“People are being arrested and nobody has spoken.

“The Inspector General of Police is doing nothing, nobody is doing anything. Now, there is voter apathy. I don’t know if it cuts across the country but there is complete voter apathy in Rivers State,” Amaechi fumed.

Though the election was peaceful in his community, Amaechi said that there are reports of the arrest of candidates of the APC in the polls.