Gov Election: APC Member Shot Dead At Polling Unit In Cross River

One person has been reportedly shot dead in Ogoja, the northern part of Cross River State.

Sources say he was shot dead close to a polling unit this morning. There were speculations suggesting that he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident via a telephone call.

She said the police authority is yet to confirm the reason for what happened but has assured everyone of their safety across the polling unit.

Some witnesses say the victim was shot dead by a soldier for creating a rowdy scene at the yet to be identified polling centre.

Further details regarding this development are expected, even as authorities say they are still investigating.