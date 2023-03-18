Gov Elections: Knife-Wielding Thugs Attacked Me, Destroyed My Car – Chioma Akpotha

Terror is written all over Chioma Akpotha’s face as she flees her polling unit in Lagos State, as seen in an Instagram Reel posted by the Nollywood actress on Saturday amid the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Akpotha sits in the backseat of a moving Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with another lady, as she gives a live-streamed narration of the events that just occurred, supposedly a short distance from Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah.

According to her, after being accredited to vote, she brought out her phone. But as soon as she did, some unidentified individuals pulled out knives and bottles to attack her.

“They destroyed my side mirrors, hit my car. I don’t even know the extent of the damage to the car, but I just ran out for my life because they were bringing out knives; they wanted to stab me. Thank God I came with some people to help me,” she says.

The video shows her vehicle pulling up to a van with the inscription ‘OP MESA’ parked by the roadside manned by uniformed military officers.

After reporting the situation to them, the officers attempt to calm her down, assuring her that troops had been deployed to get the situation under the control.

The actress however tells her followers that she would not be returning to complete the exercise.