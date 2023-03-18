Gov Elections: Police Arrest Political Thugs In Ogun, Kano

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba has confirmed the arrest of some persons who tried to manipulate the electoral processes in some locations around the state during Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

He made the disclosure during an on-the-spot assessment of the elections in the Iperu area of the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the professionalism and resilience of the police and other sister security agencies, saying that investigations to determine the culpability or otherwise of those arrested would commence very soon.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the arrest of three political thugs that disrupted elections at Gwammaja Yan Kosai, Kofar Mata of Kano State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna confirmed this to Channels Television.