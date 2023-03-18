Gov Elections: Sanwo-Olu Wins Rhodes-Vivour’s Polling Unit In Lagos

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his polling unit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After sorting and counting at the polling unit 045, Oshifila, Anifowoshe, Ikeja, the APC polled 29 votes while Labour Party polled 18 votes, with Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming a distant third with two votes. 421 voters were registered at the unit but only 50 were accredited.

In the house of assembly result, APC scored 34 while LP polled 15 votes.

Governorship election result in polling unit 045 in Lagos:

APC – 029

LP – 018

PDP – 02

Void – 1

House of Assembly result:

APC – 034

LP – 015

PDP – 01