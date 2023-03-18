Gov Elections: Tonye Cole Raises Alarm Over Alleged Intimidation Of Voters In Rivers

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has raised an alarm over alleged intimidation of voters in parts of the State.

Mr Cole made the claim after casting his ballot in Ward 12, Unit 2 in his hometown of Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

He said if not checkmated by security agencies, the intimidation of voters may lead to voter apathy and affect the credibility of the process.

The APC governorship candidate also spoke of an alleged widespread vote buying and called on law enforcement agents to take action.

In the same vein, the Governorship Candidate of Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs has condemned the alleged intimidation of electorates by the ruling party in the State.

Lulu-Briggs gave his censure after voting in Ward 4, Unit 1 in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

However, he commended voters who turned out to exercise their franchise.