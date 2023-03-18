Gov Polls: EFCC Arrests ‘Over 65 Persons’ For Voter Inducement

With Nigerians headed to the polls for the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says no fewer than 65 persons have been arrested for alleged voter inducement.

The EFCC said that the suspects were nabbed across the 28 states where governorship elections were held.

In a statement on Saturday, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said 20 of the suspects were arrested by its operatives from the Ilorin Zonal Command, while 13 were nabbed at the Kaduna Zonal Command.

“The teams monitoring the polls in the Port Harcourt Zone arrested a total of 12 people for various offences bordering on inducing voters with money to vote their preferred candidates, while the Uyo Zonal Command made four arrests in Calabar,” the statement read.

“The remaining suspects were arrested in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states. Those arrested in Kaduna consist of 10 males and three females. They were apprehended by operatives working on intelligence or chanced upon them during the monitoring exercise.”

See the full statement below: