Gov Polls: I Will Accept Outcome Of Election, Says Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday said he will accept the outcome of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor stated this on Saturday in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Bakin Dutse Polling Unit 008, in the Yelwan Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he described as the improvement in the conduct of the polls, saying he was impressed with the exercise in his area.

“Whatever way it goes, definitely,” Mohammed said when asked if he would accept the outcome of the governorship poll where he seeks a second term in office.

“As a Muslim, I believe it is God that gives power. He takes power and gives it to anybody that he wishes. So I am ready to take the outcome of whatever that comes out of this election.”

The governor explained that his administration has sensitised the people of Bauchi State to be peaceful, saying the election is not a do-or-die affair.

‘Peaceful, Orderly Poll’

For Bauchi’s governor, the polls held in the North-Eastern State were largely peaceful and orderly. He commended the voters for trooping out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

When asked if he would win the polls, the governor was optimistic about securing a second-term mandate from the people.