Gov Polls: INEC Raises Alarm Over Fake ID Card For Security Personnel

As Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over fake identity cards for security personnel on election duty.

A total of 87.2 million are eligible to vote in the Governorship/State House of Assembly polls, having collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs), according to the electoral body.

In a statement on Friday night, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the commission.

“The attention of the INEC has been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the commission with the inscription “Complete Access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it,” he stated.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the commission. Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such persons to the security agencies.”

Of the 36 states, governorship polls will be held in 28, namely Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

As for the state legislatures, all 36 states are participating with thousands of candidates competing for 993 state house of assembly seats nationwide.

There are fears that violence might erupt in certain battleground states, though the police has assured Nigerians that voters will be provided a conducive environment to exercise their franchise.