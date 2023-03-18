ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina States

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested four suspected vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states amid the governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency were said to have encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of the Bodinga Local Government Area (LGA), Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Monitoring Team of the commission reportedly arrested the three male vote-buyers, all from Kauran Miyo, Bodinga.

One of them was “caught in possession of a cash sum of #38,000k, two PVCs, one ATM Card and an Infinix phone” while another “had CFA 228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters”.

The third suspect was “arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.

See the full statement below: