Abducted Imo INEC Electoral Officer, Others Are With Us – Police 

The Commissioner of Police Mohammed Barde says the abducted Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Electoral Officer for Isu Local Government Area Mrs Achibie Ogbonne and her team are with the police.

Channels Television had earlier reported that Ogbonne and members of her team were abducted during the state house of assembly election in the state.

But Barde said they are presently at the Police headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He did not give further information whether they were rescued by the security officials but promised to give an update about the matter later.