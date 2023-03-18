INEC Postpones Elections In Rivers LGA Over Inability To Distribute Electoral Materials

The Governorship and State House of Assembly elections are not holding in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State following the insistence of voters to sight electoral officers and Collation officers.

It was gathered that there was a heated disagreement at the RAC Center in Buguma, Headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government over the non-presence of INEC EOs and Result Sheets.

It took the efforts of security agents to calm the voters as they insisted on sighting INEC EOs and Result Sheets before materials could leave the RAC Centre.

When Channels Television visited the INEC Office in Buguma, INEC Adhoc Staff were seen returning electoral materials.

READ ALSO: Wike Rates Polls As Peaceful, Alleges Breach Of Security At INEC Office

When contacted an INEC Assistant Electoral Officer (Operations) in the LGA who does not want to be named swiftly referred Channels Television Reporter to the INEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, saying the official position of the Commission on the elections in the LGA can only emanate from the Head Office.

Speaking to our correspondent via the telephone, INEC Head, Voter Education, Mike Usolo said the Commission has postponed elections in Asari-Toru and parts of Degema LGAs as electoral materials could not be distributed in those areas.

Mike Usolo who said INEC is yet to fix a date for the elections in those areas, condemned the actions of voters in Asari-Toru who insisted on seeing Collation Officers, saying Collation Officers are only seen at Collation Centres and not RAC Centres.