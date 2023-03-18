Katsina Residents, Candidates Cast Votes, Commend INEC And Security Agencies

Residents of Katsina State mostly voters are commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as various security agencies for ensuring hitch free governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Channels Television while monitoring the exercise on Saturday in Charanchi, Mani and Kankia local government areas of the state, observed that majority of the voters are women with candidates of various political parties optimistic to win the elections.

In a visit to Kofar Fada 001 and Kofar Kofar Katika 010 polling units in Radda Ward of Charanchi Local Government Area of the state, voters were seen trooping out enmase to elect candidates of their choice.

In one part, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr. Dikko Radda, cast his votes at about 11: 09 amidst rancor free atmosphere.

He is confident of winning the election and optimistic that the process will produce qualitative leadership for the people of Katsina State.

“Honestly, you have seen yourself that Katsina State people have agreed and keyed into our vision and strategic policy. They need development, they need change and we are equal to the task.

“We are confident that the election will come out very victorious to us and I will be successful and Katsina State will have a new leadership God’s willing,” he believed.

One of the voters Musa Abdul described the election process as extremely perfect.

“It’s so perfect, everything is going on in an orderly manner, the BVAS are working perfectly and there is no hitch as per as this election is concerned,”he said.