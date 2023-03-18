LP’s Otti Votes In Abia, Laments Voter Intimidation In Aba 

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, has lamented voter intimidation in the governorship and state assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to journalists after he cast his vote around 11:30am on Saturday, Otti named Aba, Osisioma, Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South as some of the places where pockets of violence were recorded.

He, however, charged the people to ignore the intimidation and come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice. He also expressed confidence in emerging victorious at the end of the exercise.

READ ALSO: Gov Elections: Live Up To Expectations, Jandor Charges Security Agencies

“The whole idea is to intimidate people not to come out because they know that when they come out they will vote against them. Nobody should be intimidated, we should all come out and vote for whoever they support and we believe the outcome will be very positive for us,” Otti said.

Otti is hoping to be third-time lucky using the Labour Party platform having contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015 and 2019.

To emerge victorious this time around, Otti has Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Okey Ahiwe, Mascot Uzor Kalu of Action Peoples Party (APP), among others to contend with.