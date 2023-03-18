Sanwo-Olu Votes, Condemns Electoral Violence

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday cast his vote in the governorship and state assembly elections, saying that the electoral process is not supposed to be violent.

Sanwo-Olu voted at Eiyekole, 006 polling unit, St. Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island around 10:30am.

The governor also praised the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for arriving early to the polling unit as well as the turnout of voters.

He said, “My wife and I are happy with the turnout. We are happy with the turnout at this polling unit. I am told that they came right on time and voting is on. I think it is time for us to see and understand that this process is not meant to be a process of violence.

“Election that leads to a democratic process is the best form of validation of what true democracy should be about. And so I want to reiterate again that this contest is about peace, it’s about progress, it’s about prosperity for our state and country at large.”

Sanwo-Olu is vying for a second term in office having been voted into office for first term in 2019. He is in the contest with a number of candidates including Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) among others.