‘Seems Better’: Lagos Deputy Gov Hamzat Commends Conduct Of Gov Elections

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has commended the conduct of the governorship and state house of assembly elections, alluding to improvements from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking to journalists around 10 am, moments after casting his vote in the Epe area of the state, the deputy governor shared his experience with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“It took me probably 10 seconds for BVAS to accredit me. It’s seamless. So far, so good. We will know what happens in other units very soon,” he said.

“With everything that I’ve heard so far, voting started earlier than [it did] three weeks ago. So, I think it seems better, as of this morning. But we will find out later in the day.

“They [voters] are here early, which is better than last election. So, we must give them credit. It’s getting better; it’s a work in progress, so we’ll see as the day moves on.”

Asked about his expectations for the outcome of the elections, he chuckled and said, “That my party will win, that’s my expectation.”

On the voter turnout in comparison to the federal elections, Hamzat said it was too early to say.

“A lot of people also gauge: ‘Are they ready? Have they started?’ So, it’s a bit early to make those types of statements. We’ll see during the day at 12, 1 [pm]; we will see what happens,” he said.