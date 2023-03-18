Vote-Buying: EFCC Intercepts Bales Of Fabric In Sokoto, Makes Arrest In Other States

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) says its operatives monitoring the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections have intercepted bales of fabric meant for voter inducement.

In a post on its Twitter handle on Saturday, the anti-graft agency disclosed that it has arrested a number of persons suspected to be involved in vote buying.

According to the statement, EFCC ‘s Election Monitoring Team in Sokoto intercepted bales of fabric allegedly belonging to a principal officer of the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

It stated that the items have been moved to the Sokoto Zonal Command of the Commission pending the conclusion of investigation.

The EFCC also disclosed that in nearby Kebbi State, precisely Argungu Local Government Area, its operatives intercepted a suspect with a vehicle fully loaded with fabrics and other items suspected to be earmarked for voter inducement.

The suspect was handed to the Police Area Command at Argungu, for safekeeping alongside the vehicle and the items, while the team proceeded with election duties, according to the EFCC.

The Commission’s post further read, “In Kaduna, a suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi Kaduna. The suspect who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“Also in Kaduna, the Tẹam led by ACE II Esmond Garba arrested one Buhari Muhammed in PU 002 Dogara Yaro Dagari area. He was arrested with Voter Coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party

“Furthermore, the team monitoring the voting exercise around LEA Kabala Doki, Kaduna led by CSE Wakilu Omokide also arrested two individuals suspected of vote buying.

“Upon their arrest, a total sum of N67, 500, a list containing names of voters with their PVC numbers and their bank account details amongst others, were recovered from them.

“The vigilance of the monitoring teams also paid off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where two ladies and six men were arrested at different locations (Moscow Road, Elekahia Township and Mile 2) for alleged involvement in voter inducement.

“The suspects were arrested with A4 papers that had names, telephone and account numbers of persons suspected to be voters. The suspects have volunteered statements to the Commission.”