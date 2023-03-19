26-Year-Old Rukayat Shittu Wins Kwara Assembly Seat

26-year-old Rukayat Shittu has won a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Rukayat – a former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) – will represent the Owode/Onire constituency, Asa local government of Kwara State.

In the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya, the lady who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 7,521 votes to beat her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who polled 6,957 votes in Saturday’s exercise.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the Kwara State Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of the APC winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency after edging out his main contestant, Usman Abubakar of the PDP.

Declaring the result at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency at the Gwanara LGEA Primary School, the Returning Officer, Dr. Adewale Rafiu, said he polled 14, 949 votes while his closest rival got 2,072 votes.

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Dr. Rafiu declared.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker lauded his constituents for their massive support that culminated in his victory, assuring them that he would continue to prioritize their welfare.

“I wish to thank my constituents for the show of love and massive support that earned me this sweet victory at the poll, I’ll continue to appreciate and reciprocate this rare gesture with another superlative performance in office while prioritizing people’s welfare,” he stated.

With this result, Danladi-Salihu has now won the seat of the Ilesha-Gwanara constituency for a second term.