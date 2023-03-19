APC Campaign DG Murdered In Rivers State

The Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chisom Lenard, has been assassinated.

He was gunned down on Saturday afternoon during the governorship and state house of assembly election in his LGA.

Confirming the incident via a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a speedy investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the act.

READ ALSO: Crisis Breaks Out At VGC Over Time To End Elections

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book,” the statement added.

“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”