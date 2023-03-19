APC Wins 12 LGAs In Cross River As INEC Suspends Collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the remaining three local government areas till Monday morning

This is as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in 12 local government areas of Cross River State out of 15 results declared so far by the Commission in Calabar.

The election results, which were declared at the State Headquarters of the Commission in Calabar, were presided over by the State Returning Officer for the election, Prof Teddy Charles of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The Commission will be reconvening on Monday at 9 am to complete the remaining three of the eighteen local government areas.