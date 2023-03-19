Collation Of Gov, State Assembly Results In Kaduna Postponed To 2 Pm

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State has postponed the collation of results for the governorship and state assembly elections in the state to 2 pm Sunday, March 9, 2023.

INEC had scheduled the commencement of the collation of results in the elections conducted on Saturday for 10 am on Sunday.

However, as of the time of filing the report, only the results from Kaura Local Government Area out of the 23 LGAs had arrived.

Results from 22 local governments are still being expected.

Channels Television crew visited some ward collation centres and observed that the collation of results is still ongoing at the ward level.