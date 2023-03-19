Elections: 35-Year-Old PDP Candidate Stops Yobe Speaker’s 6th Term Ambition

Lawan Musa, a 35-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has unseated the Speaker Yobe State House of Assembly, Honourable Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded 2023 State House of Assembly election in Yobe state.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Habib Muhammad, who announced the result at Nguru on Saturday said, Lawan Musa of the PDP scored 6,648 votes to defeat the sitting Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of APC who scored 6,466 votes.

Channels Television learnt that the Speaker Mirwa who represents Nguru II constituency has been in the State House of Assembly for about two decades.

If Mirwa had won, this would have been his sixth term in office, however, that dream has now been stopped by the 35-year-old Lawan Musa.