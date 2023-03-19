Gov Elections: G5’s Makinde Wins 17 of 18 LGs In Oyo, 15 More To Go

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is in the early lead in the March 18 poll conducted in the South-West state with victory in 17 of the 18 local government (LG) election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Of the 33 local governments in the state, 18 LG results have been collated so far by the electoral umpire, with 15 more to go.

Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is seeking reelection after his four-year term.

He is seeking reelection with 15 others including Labour Party (LP)’s Akinwale Tayo as well as a serving senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Makinde won 17 of the LGs announced so far while Folarinn won one.

Makinde is the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who have been in office for eight years each, all lost their senatorial bid while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as Governor didn’t run for any elective post.

With the defeat of three of his comrades, all eyes are now on Makinde in the March 18 poll.

Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.

Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.

In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors including Makinde are seeking reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.

See results of the LGs announced so far:

Ibadan North-West LG

CO: DR YEMISI ALABA

REG VOTERS: 128091

ACCR VOTERS: 27279

A: 1291

APC: 5947

LP: 74

PDP: 19007

VALID VOTE: 26760

REJECTED: 516

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 27276

INCIDENT:

WARD 6 UNIT 19 : Over voting

ONA ARA LG

CO: DR FESTUS/OMOWALE

REG VOTERS : 89190

ACCR VOTERS : 25122

A: 1212

APC : 5510

LP: 36

PDP: 17326

VALID VOTE : 24537

REJECTED : 576

TOTAL VOTES CAST 25113

Ibarapa East LG

CO:

REG VOTERS : 57929

ACCR VOTERS : 20654

A: 1885

APC : 7094

LP: 10

PDP: 11125

VALID VOTE : 20377

REJECTED : 275

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 20652

INCIDENT:

Cancellation in 1 unit due to distruption

AFIJIO LG

CO:

REG VOTERS : 52477

ACCR VOTERS : 20834

A: 1357

APC : 5588

LP: 10

PDP: 13139

VALID VOTE : 20433

REJECTED : 386

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 20819

INCIDENT:

NON

ATIBA LG

CO: DR SALIU

REG VOTERS : 86239

ACCR VOTERS : 28016

A: 1113

APC : 7484

LP: 15

PDP: 18389

VALID VOTE : 27437

REJECTED : 409

TOTAL VOTES CAST : 27846

INCIDENT:

Cancellation of votes in pulling unit 8 (502 reg voters) due to overvoting

ORIIRE LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 74589

ACCREDITED VOTERS 26348

A: 1895

APC: 9216

LP: 17

PDP: 13767

TOTAL VALID VOTES 26063

REJECTED VOTES 284

TOTAL VOTES CAST 26347

IBADAN SOUTHWEST LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 231730

ACCREDITED VOTERS 44600

A 2270

APC 9491

LP 166

PDP 31273

TOTAL VALID VOTES 43731

REJECTED VOTES 849

TOTAL VOTES CAST 44580

CANCELLATION IN WARD 5 POLLING UNIT DUE OVER VOTING

OLUYOLE LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 130680

ACCREDITED VOTERS 30777

A: 1386

APC: 6592

LP: 62

PDP: 21700

TOTAL VALID VOTES 30181

REJECTED VOTES 563

TOTAL VOTES CAST 30744

ATISBO LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 60172

ACCREDITED VOTERS 17987

A: 1188

APC: 6955

LP: 16

PDP: 9199

TOTAL VALID VOTES 17648

REJECTED VOTES 335

TOTAL VOTES CAST 17983

SAKI EAST LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 48069

ACCREDITED VOTERS 14337

A: 188

APC: 5519

LP: 07

PDP: 8374

TOTAL VALID VOTES 14254

REJECTED VOTES 83

TOTAL VOTES CAST 14337

SURULERE LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 72523

ACCREDITED VOTERS 25676

A: 271

APC: 8882

LP: 173

PDP: 15554

TOTAL VALID VOTES 25248

REJECTED VOTES 428

TOTAL VOTES CAST 25676

cancellation in ward 5. BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched at gunpoint

ITESIWAJU LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 45437

ACCREDITED VOTERS 15003

A 2036

APC 4597

LP 09

PDP 8034

TOTAL VALID VOTES 14839

REJECTED VOTES 162

TOTAL VOTES CAST 15001

OGO-OLUWA LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 47621

ACCREDITED VOTERS 17045

A 50

APC 5570

LP 17

PDP 10930

TOTAL VALID VOTES 16778

REJECTED VOTES 267

TOTAL VOTES CAST 17045

CANCELLATION IN WARD 8 UNIT 9 DUE TO DISRUPTION

IREPO LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 57347

ACCREDITED VOTERS 17988

A 388

APC 9785

LP 03

PDP 7193

TOTAL VALID VOTES 17831

REJECTED VOTES 157

TOTAL VOTES CAST 17988

OLORUNSOGO LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 39937

ACCREDITED VOTERS 12412

A 998

APC 4851

LP 04

PDP 5838

TOTAL VALID VOTES 11918

REJECTED VOTES 115

TOTAL VOTES CAST 12033

CANCELLATION IN WARD ONE DUE TO OVER VOTING

IBADAN NORTH EAST LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 169561

ACCREDITED VOTERS 41217

A 1564

APC 8486

LP 61

PDP 29396

TOTAL VALID VOTES 40180

REJECTED VOTES 1037

TOTAL VOTES CAST 41217

OGBOMOSHO SOUTH LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 97732

ACCREDITED VOTERS 27949

A 961

APC 8257

LP 83

PDP 17693

TOTAL VALID VOTES 27492

REJECTED VOTES 457

TOTAL VOTES CAST 27949

IBADAN SOUTH EAST LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS 185880

ACCREDITED VOTERS 35873

A 1846

APC 9147

PDP 23585

TOTAL VALID VOTES 35081

REJECTED VOTES 705

TOTAL VOTES CAST 35786