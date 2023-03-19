Gov Elections: INEC To Recompile Results For Adamawa LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a form to recompile the governorship election results for some areas in the Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

This comes after a crisis that erupted in the LGA where miscreants carted away some results.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, fielding questions from journalists on Sunday, said the commission had no preferred candidate as he said was speculated in some quarters.

READ ALSO: 96 INEC Staff Members Rescued As Police Foil Attack in Kogi

He assured the public that the winner of the polls would be announced according to the electoral law without sentiment.

The collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, former Minister of State for Health Dr Idi Hong lamented the snatching of result sheets in Fufore LGA.

At the time of filing this report, Governor Umaru Fintiri of the PDP is in an early lead with 11 LGAs out of the 18 announced by INEC.

Results for three LGAs are still being expected, namely Song, Michika and Fufore LGAs.