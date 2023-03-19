Gov Elections: INEC Vows To Take Drastic Measures Against Proven Irregularities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to address proven irregularities in the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections across the country.

The Commission gave the assurance on Sunday through its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who addressed the press in Abuja.

Noting that circumstances beyond the Commission’s control impacted some of the processes, he lamented that some INEC staff were victims of violence, harassment, abduction, and the death of one.

Okoye assured the public that the Commission was keeping its eye on areas where elections did not hold.

The INEC National Commissioner also noted some improvement in Saturday’s elections, saying that majority of the polling units nationwide opened on schedule and citizens were attended to promptly.

Similarly, he noted that there was improved voter authentication using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while the uploading of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) witnessed a remarkable improvement.

Having earlier alerted the nation of invasion of our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State by thugs during the collation of results for the Governorship and State Assembly elections, the Commission said it does not take the patience of citizens for granted and would continue to take steps to protect the integrity of the vote and consolidate the progress made so far in the electoral process.

