Gov Polls: Obi Sympathises Over Lives Lost In ‘Simple Thing As An Election’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the loss of lives in acts of violence carried out in the governorship and state house of assembly elections on Saturday.

Several incidents of attacks and voter suppression were reported across the country, particularly in Lagos State, where the party had established a strong support based ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

In a tweet in the early hours of Sunday, Obi prayed for a quick recovery for the injured.

“With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured,” he said.

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation.”