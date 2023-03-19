Governorship Elections: INEC Begins Collation Of Results In Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna state has commenced the collation of results of governorship and House of Assembly elections that held across the 23 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

The exercise which is taking place at the INEC headquarters in the state capital amid tight security , is being observed by party agents, local and international observers as well as journalists.

The Collation officer , Professor Lawal Suleiman from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto who is Presiding over the exercise, says results from 23 local governments were expected, after which the winner will be announced.

So far, results from eleven local government areas have been collated and announced by the Returning Officers.

They include those from Ikara, Giwa, Kajuru, SOBA, Makarfi, Zangon Kataf, Jaba, Jema’a, Kaura and Sanga local government areas.

Results from twelve more local governments were being expected.