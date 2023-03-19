Governorship Elections: Seyi Makinde Takes Early Lead In Oyo

Emerging results collated in Oyo State have shown that Governor Seyi Makinde is in an early lead in the governorship election conducted in the state on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Makinde who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading in 17 out of 18 local governments already announced.

Earlier on Saturday, results of gubernatorial election announced by INEC at some polling units across the state showed that Makinde winning majority of the polling units in Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, and Ibarapa zones.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralize 60 As Terrorists Attempt To Attack Collation Centre In Borno

The polls in Oyo is more of a two horse race, between the ruling PDP, and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that has Senator Teslim Folarin, as its governorship candidate.

Makinde, while casting his vote on Saturday had expressed confidence that he would win the governorship election in the state, stressing that the impressive manner with which INEC organized the peaceful conduct of the election, gives room for fairness as to establish the people’s mandate.

Results from 15 more local governments left, are expected to coming in a few hours.