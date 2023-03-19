JUST IN: Plateau Speaker Loses Reelection Bid To State Assembly

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost his bid to return to the hallow chambers.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Happiness Matthew Akawu, in last Saturday’s elections for the Pengana State Constituency seat.

The PDP candidate scored 9,926 votes to defeat the Speaker who polled 7,936 votes. While the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 6,721 votes, the Labour Party raked in 1,028 votes.

Find the Pengana State Assembly results below:

APC – 7,936

PDP – 9,926

PRP – 6,721

LP – 1,028