Labour Party’s Chukwu Unseats Nnamani, Wins Enugu East Senate Post

Labour Party (LP)’s Kevin Chukwu has clinched the Enugu East senate post, defeating incumbent Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (LP).

Kevin polled 69,136 votes to defeat Chimaroke, a former governor of the state who scored 48,701 votes.

The election was conducted on Saturday after it was moved from February 25 due to the death of the former LP flagbearer Oyibo Chukwu.

Oyibo Chukwu was murdered a few days before the presidential and National Assembly elections with his younger brother – now senator-elect – replacing him for the contest.