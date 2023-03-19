Mai Mala Buni Reelected Yobe Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Announcing the result at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu, the State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate said Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 104,259.

Buni, a former caretaker chairman of the APC, is returning as the governor of the North-East state for the second time under the APC.

FINAL RESULTS FOR YOBE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

REGIS. VOTERS 1,485,146

ACCREDITED VOTERS 459,492

1. APC =317,113

2. LP =428

3. NNPP =14,246

5. PDP. =104,259