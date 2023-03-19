Makinde Supporters Gather Outside Ibadan INEC Office As Collation Continue

As the collation of results continues in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, party supporters have gathered outside the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Agodi area of the state.

Supporters of the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde converged on the street where the state INEC office is situated, an apparent move to get the news firsthand to celebrate the victory of their candidate when the official announcement is made.

The incumbent is leading the race with a wide margin, winning 22 of the 23 local government areas announced so far.

However, security is watertight in and around the umpire’s state office.