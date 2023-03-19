Ogun PDP Petitions INEC, Wants Gov Election Declared Inconclusive

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the results of the state governorship election inconclusive.

This was contained in a petition signed by the secretary of the party in the state, Sunday Solarin, and addressed to the National Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

The party alleged deliberate and orchestrated violence unleashed on eligible voters in order to disenfranchise them. This, he said, is a reflection of cancellation of votes in many areas of the state

The party is now calling for the invocation of the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in section 24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up.

See the statement below: