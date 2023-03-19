Police Arrest Lawmaker, 160 Others For Ballot Box Snatching, Related Offenses In Kano

Police authorities in Kano have arrested 161 persons for ballot box snatching, and other electoral offenses.

Amongst the suspects is a present house of assembly member Isiaku Danja.

The Kano Police Commissioner Muhammad Gumel who disclosed this in a briefing on Sunday said the suspects were arrested for carrying out the acts during the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the North West state.

Asides from ballot box snatching, some of the suspects were nabbed for vote buying and attempting to burn an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state. Some weapons were also recovered from them.

“We had a total of 161 arrests made during the elections. These arrests were made for offenses such as ballot box snatching, vote buying, and attempting to burn an INEC office,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that the electoral process is peaceful and free of any form of violence, and we will not hesitate to bring to justice anyone who tries to disrupt this process.”

The police commissioner also emphasized the importance of the public’s cooperation in ensuring the success of the electoral process. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities and to avoid engaging in any form of violence or electoral malpractice.

“We need the support of everyone in the community to make sure that the elections are conducted smoothly and without any disruptions. We urge everyone to be peaceful and to respect the law,” the police chief added.

The arrests made by the police are a reflection of their commitment to ensuring that the electoral process is free and fair.

The authorities have stated that they will not tolerate any form of violence or electoral malpractice and that they will take all necessary measures to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.