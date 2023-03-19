Police Confirm Killing Of PDP LG Chairman In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman for Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, Peter Mweke.

Speaking to Channels Television on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that the victim was not shot as speculated but was beaten up by suspected political thugs, who invaded polling units in Ezza North LG and disrupted voting.

Onovwakpoyeya said information at her disposal indicated that Mweke was later rushed to the hospital where was pronounced dead.

She, however, said more information and that investigations would be made available to the public to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident.