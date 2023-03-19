UFC 286: Kamaru Usman Loses Welterweight Title Rematch To Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman failed to regain the welterweight title at UFC 286 in London after losing to champion, Leon Edwards, in a thrilling five rounds

Usman had lost his title in August 2022 entering the fight with a -425 winning favour while odd-makers saw Leon as a +315 underdog. “The Nigerian Nightmare” would succumb to a knockout late in the fifth round, marking Usman’s first loss inside the UFC.

The tables would remain the same as Edwards delivered a tactical masterclass to defend his welterweight title.

He was able to refute Usman’s takedown attempts and landed the more brutal shots to emerge as the dominant fighter as the match went on.

Despite a desperate fight at resurgence, Usman was left in defence mode as he was left at the mercy of Edwards’s superior striking kicks.

The 31-year-old British mixed martial artist came out on top after the five-round bout, with the three judges awarding him a score of 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47 in his favour.