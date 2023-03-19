Voting Commences In VGC, Lagos For Gov, Assembly Polls

As early as 8 am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), in the Lekki area of Lagos, to set up for the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units which was postponed from Saturday.

Voting began right on time at 8.30 am in some of the polling units located in the VGC Park.

The turnout is however still low compared to yesterday.

On Saturday, the residents refused to vote after INEC relocated their polling units from the park.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, who was at the Estate on Saturday to assess the situation, told journalists that corps members deployed as ad-hoc staff for Saturday’s elections were hesitant to enter the VGC Estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Agbaje said the Commission’s ad-hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure to cast their votes.

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Tunde Doherty, whose polling unit is in the VGC scolded INEC for the poor arrangement, saying the situation is “unfortunate.”

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, who also spoke to Channels TV, said it was illegal for INEC to change the location of the polling unit of the VGC residents.