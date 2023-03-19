‘We Tried To Prevent It’, INEC REC Laments Shooting Of C’River Staff

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Prof Gabriel Yomere has lamented the shooting of an ad hoc staff on the commission, Glory Essien.

Speaking to journalists following the incident, he said the Commission did everything to prevent the shooting of Glory, who was hit by bullets fired by gunmen.

Glory was hit by a bullet while in a boat heading to the Bakassi area of the state for election duty after some gunmen opened fire.

“It is not new to any of us. We put in place the support of the Navy, and they went with three gunboats yet that incident occurred. Nobody is happy about it, I am just from the teaching hospital. I insisted that the x-ray should be done, and I waited for it.

“To the glory of God, the bullet did not touch the spinal cord and I am very happy about it. So, drugs and injections have been given to her and I am hopeful within the next few days she will be out of there,” Yomere said.