Elections: PDP Leads In 17 LGAs Announced, As INEC Postpones Collation In Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently leads in the gubernatorial race in Rivers State.
So far, 17 out of the 23 LGAs have been collated with the PDP winning in all collated LGAs.
The State Returning Officer for the Rivers State Governorship election, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh has, however, adjourned collation till 10am tomorrow, Monday March 20.
Below are the results so far collated.
1. TAI LGA
APC 295
ACCORD 35
LP 13
PDP 9,276
SDP 508
2. OPOBO-NKORO LGA
APC 1,426
ACCORD 16
LP 10
PDP 11,538
SDP 159
3. GOKANA LGA
APC 7,410
ACCORD 74
LP 97
PDP 17,455
SDP 13,840
4. OGU-BOLO LGA
APC 1,524
ACCORD 121
LP 34
PDP 7,103
SDP 310
5. ELEME LGA
APC 2662
ACCORD 67
LP 544
PDP 8,414
SDP 2,251
6. IKWERRE LGA
APC 7,503
ACCORD 138
LP 895
PDP 13,716
SDP 1,447
7. OYIBO LGA
APC 2,793
ACCORD 147
LP 2,688
PDP 9,886
SDP 796
8. ETCHE LGA
APC 6,408
ACCORD 288
LP 552
PDP 16,043
SDP 2,586
9. KHANA LGA
APC 620
ACCORD 120
LP 57
PDP 9,475
SDP 5,846
10. BONNY LGA
APC 3285
ACCORD 101
LP 1292
PDP 8,032
SDP 559
11. AHOADA EAST LGA
APC 2,650
ACCORD 155
LP 219
PDP 14,408
SDP 2,077
12. OMUMA LGA
APC 2,127
ACCORD 72
LP 52
PDP 8,760
SDP 804
13. OKRIKA LGA
APC 2,719
ACCORD 404
LP 231
PDP 10,342
SDP 822
14. ANDONI LGA
APC 3,149
ACCORD 260
LP 84
PDP 8,319
SDP 1,185
15. ABUA-ODUAL LGA
APC 5,738
ACCORD 150
LP 391
PDP 9,763
SDP 463
16. EMOUHA LGA
APC 5,916
ACCORD 179
LP 505
PDP 20,600
SDP 805
17. OGBA-EGBEMA-NDONI LGA
APC 6,811
ACCORD 1,358
LP 1,267
PDP 17,729
SDP 3,450
Earlier, some opposition party agents called for the cancellation of the election, arguing that there were gross irregularities. However, the State Returning Officer Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, rejected those calls citing guidelines within the Electoral Act.
Rim-Rukeh who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurum, Delta State, told the opposition agents that the powers vested in him does not include the right to reject any result presented by the Returning Officers.