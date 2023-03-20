Elections: PDP Leads In 17 LGAs Announced, As INEC Postpones Collation In Rivers

Result from six more LGAs are expected to be announced on Monday.

By Reuben Okwa
Updated March 20, 2023
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently leads in the gubernatorial race in Rivers State.

So far, 17 out of the 23 LGAs have been collated with the PDP winning in all collated LGAs.

The State Returning Officer for the Rivers State Governorship election, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh has, however, adjourned collation till 10am tomorrow, Monday March 20.

Below are the results so far collated.

1. TAI LGA

APC 295
ACCORD 35
LP 13
PDP 9,276
SDP 508

2. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 1,426
ACCORD 16
LP 10
PDP 11,538
SDP 159

3. GOKANA LGA

APC 7,410
ACCORD 74
LP 97
PDP 17,455
SDP 13,840

4. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 1,524
ACCORD 121
LP 34
PDP 7,103
SDP 310

5. ELEME LGA

APC 2662
ACCORD 67
LP 544
PDP 8,414
SDP 2,251

6. IKWERRE LGA

APC 7,503
ACCORD 138
LP 895
PDP 13,716
SDP 1,447

7. OYIBO LGA

APC 2,793
ACCORD 147
LP 2,688
PDP 9,886
SDP 796

8. ETCHE LGA

APC 6,408
ACCORD 288
LP 552
PDP 16,043
SDP 2,586

9. KHANA LGA

APC 620
ACCORD 120
LP 57
PDP 9,475
SDP 5,846

10. BONNY LGA

APC 3285
ACCORD 101
LP 1292
PDP 8,032
SDP 559

11. AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 2,650
ACCORD 155
LP 219
PDP 14,408
SDP 2,077

12. OMUMA LGA

APC 2,127
ACCORD 72
LP 52
PDP 8,760
SDP 804

13. OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,719
ACCORD 404
LP 231
PDP 10,342
SDP 822

14. ANDONI LGA

APC 3,149
ACCORD 260
LP 84
PDP 8,319
SDP 1,185

15. ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,738
ACCORD 150
LP 391
PDP 9,763
SDP 463

16. EMOUHA LGA

APC 5,916
ACCORD 179
LP 505
PDP 20,600
SDP 805

17. OGBA-EGBEMA-NDONI LGA

APC 6,811
ACCORD 1,358
LP 1,267
PDP 17,729
SDP 3,450

Earlier, some opposition party agents called for the cancellation of the election, arguing that there were gross irregularities. However, the State Returning Officer Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, rejected those calls citing guidelines within the Electoral Act.

Rim-Rukeh who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurum, Delta State, told the opposition agents that the powers vested in him does not include the right to reject any result presented by the Returning Officers.

