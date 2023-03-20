Elections: PDP Leads In 17 LGAs Announced, As INEC Postpones Collation In Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently leads in the gubernatorial race in Rivers State.

So far, 17 out of the 23 LGAs have been collated with the PDP winning in all collated LGAs.

The State Returning Officer for the Rivers State Governorship election, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh has, however, adjourned collation till 10am tomorrow, Monday March 20.

Below are the results so far collated.

1. TAI LGA APC 295

ACCORD 35

LP 13

PDP 9,276

SDP 508 2. OPOBO-NKORO LGA APC 1,426

ACCORD 16

LP 10

PDP 11,538

ACCORD 74

ACCORD 74

LP 97

PDP 17,455

SDP 13,840 4. OGU-BOLO LGA APC 1,524

ACCORD 121

LP 34

PDP 7,103

ACCORD 67

ACCORD 67

LP 544

PDP 8,414

SDP 2,251 6. IKWERRE LGA APC 7,503

ACCORD 138

LP 895

PDP 13,716

SDP 1,447 7. OYIBO LGA APC 2,793

ACCORD 147

LP 2,688

PDP 9,886

SDP 796 8. ETCHE LGA APC 6,408

ACCORD 288

LP 552

PDP 16,043

SDP 2,586 9. KHANA LGA APC 620

ACCORD 120

LP 57

PDP 9,475

SDP 5,846 10. BONNY LGA APC 3285

ACCORD 101

LP 1292

PDP 8,032

SDP 559 11. AHOADA EAST LGA APC 2,650

ACCORD 155

LP 219

PDP 14,408

SDP 2,077 12. OMUMA LGA APC 2,127

ACCORD 72

LP 52

PDP 8,760

SDP 804 13. OKRIKA LGA APC 2,719

ACCORD 404

LP 231

PDP 10,342

SDP 822 14. ANDONI LGA APC 3,149

ACCORD 260

LP 84

PDP 8,319

SDP 1,185 15. ABUA-ODUAL LGA APC 5,738

ACCORD 150

LP 391

PDP 9,763

SDP 463 16. EMOUHA LGA APC 5,916

ACCORD 179

LP 505

PDP 20,600

SDP 805 17. OGBA-EGBEMA-NDONI LGA APC 6,811

ACCORD 1,358

LP 1,267

PDP 17,729

SDP 3,450

Earlier, some opposition party agents called for the cancellation of the election, arguing that there were gross irregularities. However, the State Returning Officer Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, rejected those calls citing guidelines within the Electoral Act.

Rim-Rukeh who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurum, Delta State, told the opposition agents that the powers vested in him does not include the right to reject any result presented by the Returning Officers.