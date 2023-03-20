Senator Nnamani Quits PDP After Failed Re-Election Bid

The senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his defeat at the hands of the Labour Party (LP).

LP’s Kevin Chukwu clinched the seat after having polled 69,136 votes to defeat Nnamani, who scored 48,701 votes.

The election was held last Saturday, following the murder of former LP standard-bearer Oyibo Chukwu, three days before the initial February 25 date.

Nnamani, in a statement on Monday, said after consultations with his associates and constituents alike, he had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

The former Enugu State governor, who was unequivocal about his support for President-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, was expelled weeks to the 2023 general elections for alleged anti-party activities.

Nevertheless, Nnamani reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect and promised to continue to partner with him.

