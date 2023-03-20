Senator Nnamani Quits PDP After Failed Re-Election Bid

The senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his defeat at the hands of the Labour Party (LP).
LP’s Kevin Chukwu clinched the seat after having polled 69,136 votes to defeat Nnamani, who scored 48,701 votes.
The election was held last Saturday, following the murder of former LP standard-bearer Oyibo Chukwu, three days before the initial February 25 date.
Nnamani, in a statement on Monday, said after consultations with his associates and constituents alike, he had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.
The former Enugu State governor, who was unequivocal about his support for President-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, was expelled weeks to the 2023 general elections for alleged anti-party activities.
Nevertheless, Nnamani reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect and promised to continue to partner with him.
See the full statement below:
Sen Nnamani quits PDP
……Thanks constituents for unalloyed support.
Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years .
Senator Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party .
He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.
Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.
The former Governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.
Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance ,rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.
Senator (Dr) Chimaroke Nnamani MD, FACOG
Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD.