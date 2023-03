Gov Election: Collation Resumes In Rivers State, PDP Maintains Lead

Collation of results for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State, has resumed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintaining its lead from Sunday when collation began.

So far the results of 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been announced and the PDP have won in each one of them.

Results for two more local governments are expected before a formal announcement of the winner is made.

Below are the figures as they stand so far.