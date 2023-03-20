Gov Sule Re-Elected In Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule, on Monday, was announced as the winner of the Nasarawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer of the governorship election, Professor Tanko Ishaya, declared that Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 347,209 to beat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283,016 votes.

However, the PDP expressed dissatisfaction with the results, saying it would seek redress in court, while the APC said it would also challenge the local government areas that the PDP won.