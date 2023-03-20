INEC Declares Kebbi Governorship Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kebbi State Governorship Election, inconclusive.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, made the declaration today in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Professor Sa’idu said the measures became necessary because there were breaches of electoral laws that led to cancellations of results in polling units within 20 of the 21 LGAs.

He said violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings and over voting, plaid a role in having the election declared inconclusive.

Before declaring the election inconclusive, APC was leading the polls with 388,258 votes, as against 342,980 votes polled by the PDP.